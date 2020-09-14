Dead North film festival won’t return in 2021

Organizers of the Dead North film festival say no event will be held in 2021, and possibly for several years thereafter.

Established in 2012, the Yellowknife-based festival invites horror shorts from producers across the circumpolar north. Dozens of entries screen at each year’s Dead North, with some later accepted at major festivals such as Cannes.

However, in an Instagram post on Monday, the festival’s organizers said they needed to take a step back for at least one year and maybe more.

“We are tired. It’s time for us to take a break, catch our breath and refocus our energy,” the post to Dead North’s official account read.

“This could mean Dead North goes away for a year, or maybe two (or five, or…?). In truth, we don’t know right now. It is not dead though (wink wink), merely resting for a while.”

Around 220 films have been created in the festival’s eight-year history.

“These films travelled far and wide, and together, we showed the world that northern genre filmmaking is a force to be reckoned with,” the post continued.

“This festival changed so many lives for the better all across the North, and it certainly changed ours. We are deeply proud of our Dead North community.

“You are the stuff of legend, and we thank you all for coming out to play with us for the last eight years. It has been the wildest of rides.”

Conceived by Pablo Saravanja and Jay Bulckaert, the event’s board has also featured Meagan Wohlberg, Mandee McDonald, Pat Kane, Loren McGinnis, and Andrew Silke.