Niagara’s 2021 Canada Summer Games postponed for one year

The upcoming Canada Summer Games, scheduled to be held in Ontario’s Niagara region in August 2021, have been postponed by a year due to Covid-19.

New dates have not yet been set, but the games will be held in Niagara in 2022, permitting the pandemic.

Typically, the Canada Games are held every two years, alternating between the summer and winter seasons. The games are the highest level of national competition for young Canadian athletes, with more than 5,000 athletes expected to compete in the 2021 event.

“Given the uncertainty created by the ongoing pandemic, the decision to postpone the games was made, first and foremost, to ensure the health and safety of all the athletes, coaches, staff, volunteers and spectators expected to attend this event,” the host society wrote in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

“Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic would likely prevent us from delivering a phenomenal games experience, both in terms of sport competitions and cultural events.”

Chair of the Canada Games Council Board Evan Johnston explained they made the decision this September to also “give all stakeholders more time to adjust their preparations.”

Team NT took to Instagram to announce it was sorry to learn the games are being postponed.

“We as Team NT know how difficult it is to train hard for something and face the disappointment of not being able to compete, but we also know that we are stronger then our circumstances,” the organization wrote.

In March, the North American Indigenous Games (Naig) were postponed from 2020 until 2021. New dates for Naig have not yet been set, and it’s not yet known if Naig will follow Canada Games’ lead and postpone by another year.