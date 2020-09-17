Yellowknife women’s hockey gets approval to play

Yellowknife Women’s Hockey is the latest sports group to get approval to return to play in the Northwest Territories.

Vice-president Karen Brown said the organization received official approval from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer on September 9.

“Everyone’s just super excited to get back out on the ice,” she said, adding last season was cut short because of Covid-19.

This season will look different than years past because of pandemic restrictions.

Brown said the organization has proposed four-on-four play, similar to the proposed plan from the city’s minor hockey group.

Eleven players will be allowed on the ice, she said. They will have to come dressed rather than using change rooms and socially distance while lacing up their skates. There will be no tournament play this season.

“Certainly we’re a little deflated because we know that there won’t be any tournament play,” Brown said. “That’s kind-of one of the things that we all look forward to, being able to travel and play against the community teams in Fort Smith, Hay River, and Fort Simpson.”

Other details, like rules around players sitting on benches, remain unclear.

Last year, just over 75 players were registered with the Yellowknife Women’s Hockey League. Brown said she’s expecting a similar turnout this year.

“It’s just going to be nice to be able to get out on the ice, socialize, play a little bit of hockey, and have some fun.”