Rio Tinto buying smart infusion pumps for Stanton

Rio Tinto says it is donating $38,000 to Yellowknife’s Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation for the purchase of smart infusion pumps as preparation for treatment of Covid-19 patients.

The pumps deliver nutrients or medication to patients, especially children or infants. The mining company, which operates the NWT’s Diavik diamond mine, said it expected them to be useful for treatment of patients with Covid-19.

Sandra MacKenzie, chair of the foundation, said the “state of the art” equipment would “make a real difference for patients from across the North when they need it most.”

Georgina Veldhorst, Stanton’s new chief operating officer, said: “These pumps will be useful immediately and in the longer term for a broad spectrum of care delivered at Stanton.”