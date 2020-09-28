Yellowknife man wins more than $60,000 on Poker Lotto ticket

A Yellowknife man says winning more than $60,000 on a Poker Lotto ticket last month will help to set up his retirement.

Felix Gibbons was named by the Western Canada Lottery Corporation on Monday as the winner of $63,371.50 from Poker Lotto’s August 7 draw.

Gibbons’ ticket had a Royal Flush, netting him an instant $10,000. He had added an “all-in” option to his ticket for an extra dollar, which subsequently increased his payout by more than $50,000.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Gibbons told the lottery corporation in a news release. “A couple of people in the store were pretty excited, too.”

Gibbons bought the ticket at the YK Co-Op’s gas bar on Old Airport Road.

According to the lottery corporation, he plans to use his winnings to bolster his retirement savings.

The corporation names the winners of large prizes as a condition of handing over the money. It says doing so helps to ensure the integrity of its games and demonstrate that real people win its jackpots.