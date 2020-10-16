Bear killed after attack seriously injures girl in Hay River

A bear has been shot and killed after an attack left a Hay River girl seriously injured in the vicinity of Saskatoon Drive and Cranberry Crescent.

Ross Potter, the town’s director of protective services, confirmed the bear attack to Cabin Radio. Potter said the attack had taken place in the early hours of Friday morning.

The identity of the person involved has not been released to protect their privacy. Their exact condition isn’t known.

Hay River RCMP said officers found “an injured female youth” on Saskatoon Drive shortly after 2:30am on Friday.

“The victim has been transferred to Edmonton for further treatment,” police said in a statement. “The bear believed to be involved in the incident was shot and killed by Hay River RCMP members.”

South Slave wildlife officers earlier said the attack was under investigation.

“We received the call at 2:50 this morning,” Potter said. “RCMP were on scene and there were serious injuries.”

“Be careful, the bears are still awake,” he warned residents.

“We haven’t heard about any bears in the last two or three weeks, so this came as a bit of a surprise to us.

“Obviously, the bears are still awake. Be very careful and don’t go out alone.”

The territory’s Department of Environment and Natural Resources said it “does not believe there is a risk to the public at this time,” but restated its warning to residents that they live in bear country and must “remain alert and aware.”

