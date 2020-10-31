Yellowknife’s SideDoor appoints new executive director

Tammy Roberts has been named the new executive director of the SideDoor youth organization in Yellowknife.

Roberts, currently executive director of the Foster Family Coalition, will take over the role in mid-November. The announcement was made at SideDoor’s annual general meeting on Tuesday.

“We’re excited to bring a new executive director into the organization … to take SideDoor and Hope’s Haven to the next level of excellence and vision,” SideDoor board co-chair Jonathan Geraci said.

SideDoor helps Yellowknife youth experiencing homelessness and provides a range of youth support programs.

“Our goal is to provide every youth, particularly the most vulnerable and at-risk, with the support services and resources that help them navigate a very challenging time in their lives,” SideDoor’s website states.

SideDoor’s previous executive director, Iris Notley, left the organization earlier in 2020.

In March, current and former staff alleged a “toxic and hostile” environment had developed at SideDoor, triggering a review.

Geraci, however, said on Tuesday the organization had still seen successes like helping youth avoid eviction and the introduction of a shelter diversion program.

He said SideDoor had almost finished paying off the mortgage on Hope’s Haven, a transitional housing facility for youth.

“We are in a good financial position with low debt,” he told meeting attendees, adding Notley had – in her 15 years with SideDoor – “moved the organization forward.”

Kirk Tastad, formerly a co-chair of SideDoor’s board, had his resignation accepted at the meeting.

A nomination and selection process for new board members is ongoing.