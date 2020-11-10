Watch YK Remembrance Day ceremony live with Cabin Radio

Cabin Radio will live-stream Yellowknife’s Remembrance Day ceremony via Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The ceremony takes place from 10:45am until 11:40am at the city’s Cenotaph. Due to pandemic-related restrictions on gathering, in-person attendance at the ceremony is by invitation only this year.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 164 encouraging Yellowknifers to tune in online instead.

“This year’s service will be different from services in the past because of Covid restrictions, but our intent is that it will be no less meaningful than any other year,” Loralea Wark, chair of the city’s Remembrance Day committee, said by email.

On Facebook, the local legion branch wrote: “Our Canadian Armed Forces have a long history of going where they are needed in order to protect our nation. This year we honour them, and their service, by remembering from home in order to protect them.”