Covid-19 case, the NWT’s 11th, confirmed in Fort Smith

The Northwest Territories’ 11th recorded Covid-19 case has been identified and confirmed in Fort Smith.

The NWT’s chief public health officer, Dr Kami Kandola, made the announcement in a short statement on Wednesday morning. It’s the first confirmed case in the South Slave community.

The case is related to travel outside the territory.

Exactly where was not specified. Much of southern Canada is in the grip of a Covid-19 resurgence as winter approaches.

“The individual, along with household contacts, are all appropriately isolated,” said Kandola, paying tribute to responsible isolation as the “single best tool” to prevent a single case becoming an outbreak.

“There has been no risk identified to the community as appropriate self-isolation procedures were followed by members of the household after travel,” Kandola added, saying contact tracing is complete within the NWT.

“The household is being monitored and public health is providing necessary supports,” she wrote.