Aurora College unveils three new research chairs

Three new research chair positions are being established at the NWT’s Aurora College ahead of its transformation into a polytechnic university.

A research chair in climate change adaptation will be based in Inuvik, while a position focused on Indigenous approaches to environmental management will be located in Fort Smith.

Yellowknife will host a research chair in health and community.

The positions will be filled in open competitions beginning this month.

Research chairs are staff who hold responsibility for developing and implementing research programs.

The chairs announced this week are directly linked to the areas of specialization the NWT government recently announced for the new polytechnic university, which is expected to open – replacing the college in the process – in 2025.

In a news release, the college said the positions would help to build northern capacity and address northern research needs.

Some of the money needed to fund the positions comes from ArcticNet, a federally backed network of universities with a mission to explore the social, economic, and environmental impacts of climate change and modernization on the Canadian North.

ArcticNet’s commitment to the positions is $1.4 million over four years.