YK is Nat Geo ‘dream destination’ for post-pandemic travel

Yellowknife has been selected as one of National Geographic magazine’s 25 “destinations on the rise” in 2021.

The magazine’s annual list compiles editors’ picks for destinations to check out in the coming year. This time, emphasis is carefully placed on the phrase “future itineraries,” recognizing severe restrictions on travel in many parts of the world.

This year’s picks, split into five categories – adventure, culture and history, nature, family, and sustainability – were chosen for their “resilient communities, innovative conservation efforts, and thrilling opportunities for future explorations,” National Geographic’s summary states.

Yellowknife is listed within the nature category and is one of two selected destinations in Canada. The city’s mining history and Dene culture is noted, as are the NWT’s many lakes, boreal forests, and prime opportunities to view the aurora.

Editors quote Dene author Catherine Lafferty’s new book, Land-Water-Sky/Ndè-Tı-Yat’a, to describe the northern landscape and Dene way of life.

Other destinations on the list include Transylvania in Romania, Los Glaciares National Park in Argentina, and Gabon in central Africa.

“We hope our list of the new year’s most important places will inspire you,” the article’s authors write. “We look forward to seeing you out in the world soon.”