Work at Cabin Radio: Social Media Manager

Cabin Radio seeks a Social Media Manager to join the NWT’s rapidly growing home of news and entertainment.

You’ll be part of a small, friendly team based in downtown Yellowknife, and your work will be seen and appreciated by thousands of NWT residents every day.

This position is offered as an initial three-month internship with an ideal start date of January 4 until March 31, 2021. There is the prospect of a three-month extension or permanent employment at the end of the initial period for the right candidate.

Eligibility

This position is offered with help from Canada’s Digital Skills for Youth initiative. To meet the criteria of this federal program, applicants must be at most 30 years old on the expected start date of the position (January 4, 2021). You must be legally entitled to work in Canada and you must self-assess as underemployed, meaning you either are not employed, feel you are employed below your level of education, or currently have only part-time employment.

Responsibilities

The Social Media Manager will – with guidance from senior staff – take on creative and operational responsibility for Cabin Radio’s social channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

The Social Media Manager will devise daily production schedules for social media, which means deciding what we’ll publish on each channel, the resources we’ll need to create that content, when the content will get created, and when we’ll publish it.

Half the time, you’ll be promoting content the rest of our team created (like news reports, videos, or photos). Half the time, you’ll be creating that content yourself, meaning you get to devise and produce projects from scratch with our support.

You will also manage relationships with our audiences by responding to comments and messages or reaching out to people proactively where appropriate.

Lastly, we’ll expect you to pitch in with a range of office administrative tasks on a daily basis that keep Cabin Radio going.

Skills

The Social Media Manager needs to demonstrate an understanding of video, images, and social media, and be good with words. Experience filming and editing video is an asset. In your application, you should show us how you’ve made a company (or yourself) stand out on social media.

You need to be a good communicator and good at managing your time. If you enjoy getting things done quickly in a creative environment while still doing them to a high standard, this will be a great job for you.

Salary

This position pays $38.60 an hour for a 37.5-hour work week. Note that this salary applies to the three-month internship period of January-March 2021 only – salary terms may change if the position is extended or a permanent contract offered.

How to Apply

To apply, email Ollie Williams, Head of Programming and News with the following:

Your resumé

Examples of your work in video and social media, if available

Two ideas that you’d like to try if you were Cabin Radio’s Social Media Manager

The deadline to apply is 5pm MT on Sunday December 20, 2020. Interviews will take place on December 21-23, and the position commences on January 4, 2021.

Need more details or want to discuss the position before applying? Email Ollie or call (867) 688-0105.