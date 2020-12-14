Underwater team searching for Dehcho excavator operator

Police in Fort Simpson have summoned help from an underwater recovery team in the search for an excavator operator missing after an accident on the Mackenzie Highway.

The underwater team, provided by RCMP in British Columbia, is trained to handle unique diving conditions such as ice and extreme cold.

Last week, police said the operator was presumed dead after their excavator went “into standing water” almost a week ago. The precise location along the Mackenzie Highway has not been shared and the operator has not been publicly identified.

RCMP have spent days working to find the operator’s body.

“Efforts to pump water out of the standing water has proven difficult and unsuccessful given the extreme weather conditions,” RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

“The excavator has been removed from the area. However, RCMP continue to search for the missing operator.”