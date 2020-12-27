Ollie’s 2020 Cabin Radio news quiz of the year

Ollie is back with 20 questions to test your knowledge of 2020 in the Northwest Territories. The good news? This year’s quiz is almost entirely Covid-free.

Instead, our questions are mostly based on things that weren’t related to the pandemic. How much attention were you paying to the rest of the news, away from the Covid-19 headlines?

Let’s find out. You get one point per correct answer and they’re all multiple choice. Ollie thinks 20 is an achievable score, even if the news isn’t how you make your living.

Try the quiz here and share with your friends to see how you match up!