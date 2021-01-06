YK Community Foundation gave nearly $700K in 2020

The Yellowknife Community Foundation says it gave $683,000 to projects across the Northwest Territories during an “extremely difficult” 2020.

Funding handed out by the foundation included $275,000 from a federal emergency community support fund, plus more than $100,000 in scholarship awards that were doubled for 2020.

“Students across the North faced an unprecedented drop in summer employment opportunities as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. We

were very pleased to be able to double the number of students receiving scholarships to help out,” said Laurie Gault, the foundation’s grants committee chair.

The foundation said 2020 marked its “most giving year ever.”

$75,000 was provided to support people left vulnerable by the pandemic, more than matched by $86,000 raised through United Way NWT to support the same project.

$50,000 was given to the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre for its Losing Track of Days program supporting artists.

Among smaller grants were $25,000 provided to Scouts Canada for a new scout house roof, $20,000 to Food Rescue Yellowknife for a new van, $11,750 to seniors’ facility Avens, $10,000 to Yellowknife District Girl Guides, and $5,245 to the Loraine Minish-Cooper Garden of Hope in Somba K’e Park.

“2020 was an extremely difficult year for our community, our territory and for people from around the world,” said foundation president Robin Greig in a news release.

“The Yellowknife Community Foundation was pleased to be a part of a greater effort to help support numerous people and projects that strove to make things better.”