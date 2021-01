An apartment complex in downtown Yellowknife was briefly evacuated on Thursday evening after reports of smoke inside.

A fire crew arrived outside Simpson House shortly before 7:30pm following a call to 9-1-1 and a separate report from Arctic Alarm.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and no smoke was visible from the adjacent street.

By 8pm, firefighters had completed their examination of the building and left the scene, with residents allowed to return.