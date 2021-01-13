Seniors in YK, Inuvik, Fort Smith to get vaccine next week

Vaccination against Covid-19 will begin next week for Yellowknife residents aged 75 or over and Inuvik or Fort Smith seniors aged 60 or over, the territory’s health authority says.

New information posted to the health authority’s vaccination schedule shows Yellowknifers aged 75 or above who have not already had the vaccine (for example through living at a care home) will be offered it from January 18-22.

Anyone in that Yellowknife priority group should call public health at (867) 767-9120 to book. Appointments will take place at the public health office in the Jan Stirling Building at 4702 Franklin Avenue.

In Inuvik, vaccinations will be available for residents aged 60 or over on January 21 and 22. Call public health at (867) 777-7398 to book.

In Fort Smith, a walk-in clinic for people aged 60 or over will be held from January 21-24. Head to the Salt River First Nation building between 9am and 7pm daily.

In Behchokǫ̀, priority populations as defined by the health authority will have access to the vaccine on January 18, 19, and 20.

Meanwhile, dates have been added for all eligible adults aged 18 or over in Whatì and Gamètì. Gamètì residents can expect vaccination to be offered on January 18 and 19, followed by Whatì on January 20, 21, and 22.

The vaccine headed to Wekweètì on Wednesday, accompanied by reporters invited by the territorial government to cover the process of escorting the vaccine to a smaller NWT community. Appropriate pandemic precautions were being followed.

In Ulukhaktok, community nurses reported a strong uptake of more than 130 vaccination doses issued on day one, with more booked for a second day.

The Moderna vaccine being used in the NWT requires two doses, four weeks apart. As of Monday, more than 500 of the territory’s residents had received their first dose.