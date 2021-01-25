RCMP name man charged with threatening chief public health officer

Police on Monday named a 28-year-old charged with making “statements of a threatening nature” toward the territory’s chief public health officer.

In a news release, police said their major crimes unit had charged Clinton Leussink of Alberta with intimidation and uttering threats. He is due in court in Yellowknife on February 16.

“While RCMP usually does not disclose the identity of a victim of crime, it was very concerning to learn of the reports of a threatening statement made toward the chief public health officer,” said RCMP Superintendent Jeffrey Christie in a statement.

“Everyone, including the chief public health officer and employees, is entitled to a safe work environment.

“NT RCMP will investigate any comments that may be perceived as intimidating thoroughly and charge accordingly.”

The nature of the threats was not reported by police. Cabin Radio understands a death threat was involved.

Police said the threats had been made during a call to Dr Kandola’s office that was reported to police on January 20. It’s not clear whether the chief public health officer herself was on the end of the line at the time.

Leussink was taken into custody on January 22.