‘A couple of weeks’ before NNSL back online, says publisher

Northern News Services will need weeks to restore online service after its newspapers’ websites went offline late last week, publisher Bruce Valpy said on Monday.

Valpy did not specify the exact nature of the significant technical difficulties affecting the newspaper group, known as NNSL, but suggested staff were having to rebuild its online presence from scratch.

“We are working to fix this as quickly as possible,” the group told Facebook fans on Monday.

Almost all pages on NNSL’s website are no longer accessible, save for a hastily reconstructed homepage.

For the time being, issues of its newspapers are being made available online even if individual stories can no longer be accessed.

“We are expecting a couple of weeks, but we’ll be working piece by piece to bring it up to its former brilliance,” Valpy told Cabin Radio when asked how long the group expected its website to be offline.

“It’s a case of building a website. It can’t be done in a day.”

Yellowknife-based Raven Web Services had been providing website services to NNSL. The current status of that agreement was not clear.

Raven Web Services owner Gabe Powless, reached by email, said his company was “abiding by an agreement to act in good faith” and could not comment on NNSL’s difficulties.

Powless said he had retained lawyer Baljindar Rattan and had “trust in her expertise and counsel throughout this process.”