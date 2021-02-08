Ice road to NWT diamond mines opens with Covid-19 measures

The operator of the winter road to the NWT’s diamond mines, which opens on Monday, says a “comprehensive Covid-19 control program” is in place.

Truck traffic on the Tibbitt to Contwoyto winter road, which connects Yellowknife to the Ekati, Diavik and Gahcho Kué mines, was scheduled to begin at 8am on Monday.

An estimated 6,100 loads will be transported to the mines between now and the end of March.

This year, in addition to the usual warning that the road may close in poor weather, operators warned Covid-19 may also lead to closures.

In a news release, road managers said Covid-19 screening and testing was in place for truck drivers and winter road workers.

“Winter road camps are closed to the public to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” the news release stated.

“Everyone is required to wear an approved facial barrier and practice two-metre physical distancing.”