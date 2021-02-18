‘Fill the Net’ food drive coming to Yellowknife on Saturday

The YK Food Bank will on Saturday operate a food drive at Yellowknife’s Co-op grocery store to help the YK Cares community initiative.

Formed in 2015, YK Cares provides weekend meal kits to children at city schools who need them.

Organizers say demand for the kits has nearly doubled this winter.

This weekend, the food bank – with partners Yellowknife Beverages and the Subway bantam hockey team – will attempt to fill as many hockey nets as possible with donated food.

Pre-packaged weekend meal kits will be available at the Co-op for shoppers to purchase for donation to the YK Cares program.

The food drive will run from 10am until 2pm on Saturday, February 20.