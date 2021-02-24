Extreme cold warnings across much of the NWT

Much of the Northwest Territories has been placed under an extreme cold warning with temperatures set to drop over the next few days.

Yellowknife is forecast to drop to -40C without wind chill by Thursday night. Inuvik is expecting -39C on Wednesday night, and Sachs Harbour had already reached -42C by Wednesday afternoon.

Residents of Sachs Harbour, Ulukhaktok, and Paulatuk were warned to expect wind chill values approaching -65C, while other communities were anticipating wind chill values of around -55C.

Other communities affected by the warning are Aklavik, Colville Lake, Délı̨nę, Fort McPherson, Łútsël K’é, the Tłı̨chǫ communities, Tsiigehtchic, and Tuktoyaktuk.

No advisory was issued for the South Slave, Dehcho, and southern areas of the Sahtu.

“Wind chills near minus 50 have already developed along the north coast of the Northwest Territories. This cold air will move southward overnight,” federal forecasters warned in a statement at 3:30pm on Wednesday.

“These extreme cold wind chill values will persist into Friday and may linger into the weekend in some communities.”