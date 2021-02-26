Dramatic defeat sees NWT’s Scotties hopes dashed

Kerry Galusha and her NWT curling team will not advance to the championship pool of the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Galusha’s rink lost 9-8 to Beth Peterson’s wildcard Assiniboine Memorial Curling Club on Thursday. The game decided which of the two progressed to the final stages of the tournament in Calgary.

The game was a nailbiter, entering an 11th end tied 8-8 before Peterson’s team did just enough to seal victory.

“Well, shit,” Galusha wrote on Twitter afterward.

“Thought it could be our year to make a run. It’s not. Thanks for all the messages. I’m feeling the love today.”

Galusha finishes with a 4-4 record, including a memorable 7-5 victory over Ontario earlier in the week.

Eighteen women’s teams from across Canada are competing at this year’s Scotties in Calgary. The top four teams in each of the two nine-team pools advance to the championships.

The four advancing teams from Pool A will be Peterson’s team; Ontario, led by Rachel Homan; Team Canada, skipped by Kerri Einarson; and Alberta’s Laura Walker.

Most Pool B teams have one more game on Thursday evening.

The tournament ends on February 28.

What a heartbreaker.



Tough loss, but we are so proud of @TeamGalusha for representing our club and the entire @spectacularNWT!



Thank you to Kerry Galusha, Jo-Ann Rizzo, Margot Flemming, and Shona Barbour for a fantastic run!



And we are so thankful for a televised draw! pic.twitter.com/ZXplr2c7Ud — Yellowknife Curling (@YK_Curling) February 26, 2021