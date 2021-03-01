NWT’s Margaret Dawn Anderson joins Progressive Senate Group

NWT Senator Margaret Dawn Anderson has joined the Progressive Senate Group, the successor to the Senate’s Liberal caucus.

The Progressives have been in existence since the demise of the Liberal caucus in late 2019. Anderson was previously a member of the Independent Senate Group.

Anderson is the 12th member of the Progressive Senate Group. The Independent Senate Group now has 42 members, while the Conservative group has 20 members and the Canadian Senators Group has 12. There are five unaffiliated senators and 14 vacant seats according to the Senate’s group.

“In the two years since my appointment, I have learned a great deal from my respected colleagues about the important role we as senators play in the development of a better future for all Canadians,” said Anderson in a statement.

“I look forward to being able to lend a northern perspective and apply my experience with consensus-based decision-making in the Progressive Senators Group.”

Senator Jane Cordy, Progressive leader, tweeted: “I am pleased to welcome Senator Anderson. She brings a wealth of knowledge about the North and its unique concerns.

“We look forward to learning from her as we work collaboratively on behalf of all Canadians and Indigenous people.”

Prerequisites for membership of the Progressives are the holding of progressive views, support of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and a commitment to advancing reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

Anderson was named the NWT’s new senator in 2018, filling a seat left vacant by the retirement of Nick Sibbeston.