Police search for second suspect after YK gas station robbery

RCMP in Yellowknife say one person faces charges but another suspect is still at large after a gas station was robbed 10 days ago.

The Circle K convenience store and gas station on the corner of Forrest Drive was targeted just after 2am on Friday, March 12, RCMP said in a news release on Monday.

Two suspects entered the store and demanded cash, according to police, who said “weapons were allegedly used” without providing further detail.

There were no serious injuries to the employee on duty, RCMP said, adding the suspects had left on foot, running east on Forrest Drive.

One male youth, whom police did not identify, faces charges of robbery with an offensive weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an offence.

“The second suspect remains at large and the police are asking for public assistance to identify or provide information,” the RCMP news release stated.

No security camera footage or other images of the suspect were immediately available.

Anyone with information can contact RCMP at (867) 669-1111 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.