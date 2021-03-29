How can people in the NWT get a Covid-19 vaccination record?

While your Covid-19 immunization card is not an official vaccination record, people vaccinated in the NWT can request proof of their vaccination by filling out a one-page form.

When you get vaccinated in the NWT, your information is entered into the health department’s electronic medical record system as part of your permanent health record.

“The immunization card is not considered an official record to be used as proof for travel or other purposes,” the territorial government wrote on Facebook of the business card-sized immunization cards handed out following vaccination.

To access your permanent record, you need to fill out a form requesting access to your health information, specifying you are looking for a copy of your vaccine record. Submit the form to your local community health centre.

In early March, Canada’s federal health agency told NNSL Media certificates of vaccination are being considered for Canadians. The idea is the certificate, or passport, would allow people who are vaccinated to travel more freely and would help regions begin to reopen their economies.

However, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed concern that a vaccine certificate system could lead to discrimination. There are ethical questions related to fairness and justice that need to be considered before anything is implemented, he said.

Other regions, like the European Union, aim to have a vaccine passport system in place as early as this summer to allow travel between its bloc nations, Global News reported.