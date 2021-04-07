NWT RCMP issue fresh ‘wanted’ appeal for Ahmed Mohamed

Police on Wednesday renewed their appeal for help in finding a man accused of murder after the killing of a woman in Yellowknife six months ago.

Ahmed Mohamed, who is 21, could not be traced by RCMP after an incident in downtown Yellowknife on October 31 during which a 29-year-old woman passed away.

He is also charged with assault causing bodily harm.

On Wednesday, RCMP in the Northwest Territories used social media to issue a fresh warning that residents should not approach Mohamed if they see him, but should contact police immediately at (867) 669-1111 if they have information about his whereabouts.

Police say Mohamed is 5 ft 2 in, weighs roughly 110 lbs, and is also known by the nicknames Scotty and Gucci.

Wednesday’s warning – a repeat of a wanted appeal published in February – was issued for Yellowknife, Edmonton and Toronto, and suggests little progress has been made in the search.

In November last year, Cst Matt Halstead of NWT RCMP’s major crimes unit said police believed Mohamed “may have fled the area.”

“The investigation still indicates this is not a random incident. While there may be some element of risk to the public, we do not believe there is imminent danger to the general public,” Halstead said at the time.

“We advise extreme caution. Do not approach and call RCMP if you see him or know where he is.”