Watch: Yellowknife’s snowboarders and freeskiers show off

Yellowknife’s snowboarders and freestyle skiers spent Saturday rounding off the season in style at the Konge Cup, a series of challenges hosted at the city’s Bristol Pit.

Athletes took part in banked slalom, big air and rail jam contests at the former gravel pit, now home to the bustling Ragged Riders snowboard club. Cabin Radio’s cameras captured the best of the action.

“It’s an amazing contest,” said Molly Harker, returning to snowboarding – on her birthday – after an absence of more than two years.

“It’s like riding a bike. It’s a bit nerve-wracking but when you’re in it, it’s just 100-percent pure fun.

“I’ve been around since this snowboard club just started, a very long time ago. To see it now, it’s a mini mountain club. I feel like I’m down south. There’s a rental shack, a warming hut, a lift. The vibe is amazing and I’m so stoked that kids in Yellowknife and the North get to experience that.”

Camera: Sarah Pruys, Ollie Williams

Editor: Sarah Pruys