NWT launches new e-mental health support for youth

The Northwest Territories government has launched a new e-mental health program for youth aged 13 to 24.

Breathing Room is an online, self-directed program that is designed to be completed over eight weeks for 20 to 30 minutes. It covers eight topics and supports new ways for young people to manage stress, depression and anxiety; strengthen existing coping skills; and understand the connection between thoughts and behaviours.

“We heard from youth that they wanted access to confidential and flexible mental health services,” Health and Social Services Minister Julie Green said in a statement.

“Having more evidence-based mental health options for our residents provides them with better opportunities to choose the supports they want and when they want them.”

Earlier this month, Health Canada launched an online mental wellness portal called Wellness Together Canada in response to the rise in mental health and substance use concerns across the country related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The resource is available to Canadians of all ages and offers a range of services including immediate crisis support, basic wellness information, self-directed virtual programs, and free counselling.

Other mental health supports available to NWT youth include child and youth care counsellors in NWT schools, the NWT Help Line at 1-800-661-0844 and the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868, and community counsellors.