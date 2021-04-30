Ptarmicon seeking name for summer-long convention

Ptarmicon says its annual gaming and cosplay convention, which didn’t take place last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, will return this year in a new, summer-long format.

On Facebook, the society wrote: “This year we are doing things quite a bit different, but we are still just as excited to bring a huge program to you all.”

Ptarmicon brands itself the world’s most northerly gaming and popular culture convention.

The Yellowknife summer convention normally takes place over one weekend and features panels, workshops on everything from wand-making to prosthetic makeup, vendors, and contests.

For 2021, Ptarmicon says it is working with the City of Yellowknife to offer a similar range of workshops, panels and meetups through the city’s recreation program. Events will be scattered throughout June, July and August.

Ptarmicon is now looking for help naming the summer-long convention. People are asked to comment their ideas on Ptarmicon’s Facebook page. The winning name will be announced on May 12.