Arctic Indigenous Wellness camp to temporarily close

Yellowknife’s on-the-land healing camp is the latest facility to close amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the territory’s capital.

Posting to Facebook, the Arctic Indigenous Wellness Foundation said it will close its camp until at least May 17 before evaluating the situation.

On Monday evening, there were 14 confirmed and six probable cases of Covid-19 related to an outbreak at NJ MacPherson School in Yellowknife.

More than 1,000 people have been identified as close contacts of the initial cases at the school.

The foundation’s camp, now three years old and located on green space near the city’s multiplex and fieldhouse, provides traditional approaches to health, wellness, and healing.

Counsellors from the organization remain on standby in case they are required, the foundation said.