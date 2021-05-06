Vale Island, West Channel residents placed on evacuation alert

The Town of Hay River issued an evacuation alert at 2:15pm on Thursday, warning Vale Island and West Channel residents they should prepare to evacuate over the risk of flooding.

While residents should rush their preparations to completion, no evacuation order has yet been given. In an email update, the town stressed the alert is a “precautionary notice.”

If required, residents will receive an evacuation order through the town’s Facebook page, a public address system, emergency emails, and the NWT Alert Ready text messaging system.

“Residents should now prepare their households for a potential evacuation in accordance with Town of Hay River household preparedness guidelines previously delivered door-to-door and available online,” the update reads.

Earlier this week, the municipal government warned residents that breakup was “imminent locally.”

Residents can contact the Town of Hay River at (867) 874-6522 for information about the notice or call emergency measures at (833) 699-0188 for information about river breakup activity.