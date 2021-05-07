Hay River issues evacuation order for Vale Island

Residents of Hay River’s Vale Island have been ordered to evacuate. The town issued a formal evacuation order for the area shortly after 2pm on Friday.

In a short notice, the town stated: “Due to a flood threat, an evacuation order has been issued for Vale Island, Hay River. Residents are required to register at the Hay River Community Centre (recreation centre) or at 833-699-0188 before evacuating the community.

“Any household that has evacuees who are in self-isolation, have Covid, or are demonstrating Covid symptoms, must call the registration centre – do not enter the registration centre. For those individuals requiring assistance evacuating please contact 833-699-0188.”

Earlier, Hay River senior administrator Glenn Smith said the town was “keeping things on high alert.”

On Thursday afternoon, the town placed Vale Island and West Channel residents on evacuation alert in case of flooding. The West Channel has not yet received an evacuation order.

Smith, speaking to Loren McGinnis on CBC North’s Trailbreaker, said the good news is a “major portion of the ice” flowed out via the West Channel in the past day. He classified the situation on Friday morning as “stable but high-risk.”

Some flooding did take place at properties along the lakeshore. Affected residents were relocated from commercial properties and cabins on Thursday evening with the help of the fire department.

The town found accommodation for people who were evacuated that evening. Isolating residents who were evacuated are staying at Hay River’s isolation centre.

Ice pack farther up the river, near Paradise Gardens, broke up during the night.