Youth after-school, recreation programs can resume from May 17

After-school and extra-curricular programming for youth in Yellowknife, Ndilǫ̨, Dettah, and Behchokǫ̀ can resume from Monday, May 17, the NWT’s chief public health officer says.

Almost all programs for residents under the age of 18 were cancelled in those communities from the start of May in a bid to contain an outbreak of Covid-19 centred on Yellowknife’s NJ Macpherson School.

Schools were closed at the same time. Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Public Health Officer Dr Kami Kandola said schools could also reopen as of Monday.

In a news release that followed later in the day, the NWT government said “temporary restrictions” would be lifted on Monday. Those restrictions, the territory said, included limits on “after-school and other extracurricular programs.”

Mandatory mask-wearing remains in place for the communities in indoor public spaces. It’s not clear when that measure will be removed.

“We have not identified new infections emerging in people not connected to the current school outbreak. But that doesn’t mean we can let down our guard,” said Dr Kandola in a statement.

“There is still a long road ahead, especially for families who need to continue isolation. We can all help those isolating by making sure our neighbours, families, and friends have the materials and the support they need. This is a community effort.”