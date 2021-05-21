Flooding evacuees return to Fort Simpson

Residents who left Fort Simpson are beginning to return home after a week-long flood forced some to evacuate.

The territorial government said in a notice that “the majority of evacuees were returned to Fort Simpson” earlier this week. On Wednesday, three charter flights brought about 115 residents back to the community.

Territorial inspection teams are working with local electrical contractors to assess flood-damaged buildings before residents can return home.

A post-flood checklist to help property owners has been shared to the village’s Facebook page.

Power, water, and sewer services have been restored to most residents.

Anyone returning to the community from Fort Smith or Hay River is asked to check in so officials know who remains out of the village.

On Wednesday, the Village of Fort Simpson said residents who are displaced and aren’t able to return home would have the cost of accommodation “covered by the village for a reasonable period of time.”

Earlier this week, residents of Fort Simpson were told to boil their water for at least one minute if their home is connected to the piped water system. Trucked water can be consumed as normal.

The advisory is precautionary in nature “due the depressurization of the water mains during the flooding.”