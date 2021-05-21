Pfizer vaccine clinics coming to Hay River, Inuvik, Fort Smith

Covid-19 vaccine clinics for residents aged 12 to 17 have been scheduled for Hay River, Inuvik, and Fort Smith beginning next week.

In a press release on Friday afternoon, the territorial government said teens in these communities will be able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through their school or by contacting their local public health office starting May 26.

“Continuing to expand vaccination opportunities is a cornerstone of the NWT strategy to combat Covid-19,” the release states.

For those unable to access the vaccine this round, the government said there will be future opportunities for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine clinics outside of hub communitites. The health authority said it will announce vaccine clinics in smaller clinics similar to the initial Moderna vaccine rollout.

Residents aged 12 to 17 in Yellowknife, Dettah, Ndilǫ and Behchokǫ̀ began receiving the Pfixer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on May 6.

Adults in the NWT who want to get vaccinated are still eligible for the Moderna vaccine and can contact their health centre, or book an appointment online in Yellowknife to do so.

According to the latest data, 24,895 NWT residents have received their first Covid-19 vaccine while 20,856 residents have received both doses.