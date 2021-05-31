Yellowknife Farmers Market prepares for June 8 start to season

The Yellowknife Farmers Market will open for the summer on June 8, 2021, running every Tuesday until August 31 at the city’s Somba K’e Civic Plaza.

This year, the market’s organizers say they are also planning two indoor markets on September 14 and 28. Details will follow nearer the time, organizers said in a Monday news release.

Each outdoor market will run from 5:15pm to 7:15pm.

Covid-19 measures similar to those used last year will remain in place: hand sanitization on entry, social distancing measures, and a limit of 175 people in the market area.

A list of vendors will be posted to the market’s website shortly, organizers said, alongside weekly maps of stalls.

This year, the waste reduction and composting program returns alongside community tables and musicians’ performances.

“We are currently looking for more musicians and performers,” organizers said. Email Nia Reid to apply.