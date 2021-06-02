Boil-water advisory is lifted for Hay River and nearby communities

The NWT government said on Wednesday a boil-water advisory for Hay River, Enterprise, Kakisa, and the Kátł’odeeche First Nation had been lifted.

In an advisory issued shortly after 4pm, the territory’s chief environmental health officer said residents need no longer boil their water before use.

Residents had been told to do so since May 16 over concern that the water was too muddy following spring breakup and local flooding.

There had been no illnesses reported in association with the water quality in recent weeks, the chief environmental health officer said in a statement.

“The Town of Hay River and the chief environmental health officer have observed that the turbidity levels have dropped to acceptable levels in treated water from the water plant,” that statement read, referring to a means of measuring muddiness in the water.

“Normal use of drinking water may resume.”