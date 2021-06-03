Where to expect highway work in the NWT this summer

The territorial government plans to spend $110 million on highway improvements across the NWT this year.

Here’s where you can expect to run into roadwork this summer – a list provided by the territory’s infrastructure minister, Diane Archie, to the NWT legislature earlier this week.

One of the biggest infrastructure projects this summer will be chipsealing 168 km of Highway 3, the Yellowknife Highway. There are also two kilometres of rehabilitation work scheduled, which includes clearing bushes and trees along the side of the road, line painting, replacing culverts, and strengthening the road.

Along the Ingraham Trail five kilometres of road will be rehabilitated, which will include crews repairing dips, widening the embankment, replacing culverts, and chipsealing.

Also in the North Slave, work on the Tłı̨chǫ Highway to Whatı̀ has already started for the season and is on track to be completed by this fall, when the road is scheduled to open. There are 52 km left to surface and one bridge that still needs to be finished this summer.

Along Highway 1 in the South Slave, 18 km of the highway will be widened and the chipseal will be replaced. Some culverts will also be replaced. Since this is part of a multi-year project, the work is not expected to be finished until the fall of 2023.

On Highway 5 to Fort Smith, six kilometres of chipsealed road will be repaired.

Along Highway 6 to Fort Resolution, 20 km will be chipsealed. Along the Liard Highway, rehabilitation work to widen the embankment and replace culverts will take place.

Finally, there will be rehabilitation work on three to four kilometres of the Dempster Highway this summer.