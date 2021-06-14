Police confirm death of 27-year-old woman in Yellowknife

RCMP in Yellowknife have confirmed the sudden death of a 27-year-old woman in the city on Saturday afternoon.

In the second of two statements responding to questions from Cabin Radio, following the first publication of this article, RCMP said there was no a criminal investigation and “nothing suspicious” about the woman’s passing.

The deceased has not been publicly identified by authorities.

RCMP said they were called shortly before 3pm on Saturday “regarding a female found unresponsive.”

Police said officers and emergency personnel arrived at the scene – where was not specified – but “the 27-year-old female was deceased” by that time.

“Yellowknife RCMP are assisting with an NWT Coroner Service investigation,” Monday’s first police statement concluded.