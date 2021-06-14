Work to begin on inclusive playground at Somba K’e Park

Work on an inclusive playground at Yellowknife’s Somba K’e Park, outside City Hall, is set to begin on Tuesday.

The City of Yellowknife said in a news release the playground will be temporarily closed as of June 15 so the city can prepare by removing the existing structure and installing a new base.

From there, the Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities crew will begin work on the new playground.

The city announced the project in December, which is being supported by Jason and Karen Butorac – the owners of Yellowknife’s Canadian Tire – and Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart Inclusive Play Project.

The program seeks to remove accessibility barriers to sport and play.

It’ll be the first totally accessible playground in the NWT, according to the city.

Features in the initial design included double-wide ramps, a roller slide, a bucket seat with a harness swing, and quiet zones.