NWT’s 2021 mud bucket challenge for cancer care begins

A mud bucket challenge organized by the CIBC Run for Our Lives committee began its second year on Friday, replacing the mud run that ordinarily raises money for NWT cancer treatment.

The buckets are seen as a more pandemic-friendly way to raise money as individuals or small teams instead of at a major event. Participants can get friends and relatives to donate money then dunk themselves in mud from now until September 12.

Contenders last year, the first year the altered challenge ran, included Cabin Radio’s hosts and minister Caroline Wawzonek.

Money raised goes toward the Stanton Territorial Hospital Foundation’s efforts to help people living with cancer in the Northwest Territories and Kitikmeot region of Nunavut.

“Cancer is the leading cause of death in the NWT. It accounts for 25 percent of all deaths in the territory and in the rest of Canada,” said Natalie Kellar, chair of the Run for Our Lives committee, in a news release.

“While survival rates have increased over the years, more work needs to be done. The 2021 Mud Bucket Challenge gives us the opportunity to get dirty and fight this terrible disease together.”

Earlier in June, Stanton Territorial Hospital received a cheque for more than $125,000 from the committee to help improve services and care for cancer patients.

Other pop-up events throughout the summer will be announced.

To create a donation page and join the Mud Bucket Challenge, visit the event’s website.