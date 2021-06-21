Isolation rules are lifted for fully vaccinated NWT residents

All fully vaccinated NWT residents are now exempt from isolation, the territorial government confirmed on Monday, hours after Canada met targets in the new Emerging Wisely.

In a news release, the territory’s chief public health officer said fully vaccinated NWT residents and essential workers will no longer need to isolate on entering the territory from elsewhere in Canada. Federal rules governing travel outside Canada still apply.

The change – which came into effect at 5pm MT on Monday – comes after the seven-day average of new Covid-19 cases across Canada dipped below 1,000, the second of two criteria in the NWT’s updated Emerging Wisely pandemic recovery plan. The first, related to vaccination rates, had already been met.

“As vaccination rates rise in the NWT and across Canada, we’ll continue to see case counts drop and restrictions eased,” said Dr Kami Kandola, the chief public health officer.

“Residents and communities must now take personal responsibility to evaluate their own risk and make informed decisions.”

All travellers will still be required to submit a self-isolation plan for contract tracing purposes if needed.

Protect NWT, the territory’s pandemic enforcement wing, said those requests may require additional processing time as the change kicks in.

Residents are asked to wait a few days to apply if they do not plan to travel before Canada Day weekend.

“People who are partially vaccinated are still required to self-isolate for a minimum of eight days with a day eight negative test,” said the NWT government in a statement.

“People who are unvaccinated, including children under 12, are required to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days with a day 10 negative test. Children under two will not be required to get a test on day 10 but only isolate until then.”

People travelling from outside the NWT to a small community will require Covid-19 tests on day one and day 14 after arrival into the territory.

If you have received your vaccine in the NWT, you will not require proof of vaccination on entry.

