Norman Wells to get new skate park this summer

Skateboarders in Norman Wells will finally have a place to practice their flips and jumps – the town is set to get a new mobile skate park this August.

Plans for the park were posted on the town’s website on Tuesday.

Alex Millette, the town’s recreation director, said the park has been discussed by staff and council for nearly a decade. When the town released its Recreation Master Plan in late April, it made the project a priority.

“The community craves diversity and variety,” Millette said of the new facility. “Whether it’s from culture, to education, to life skills, to your typical hockey season, people are always trying to look for something new…especially with the residents not being able to travel within the past year with Covid.”

The project is set to cost $148,000, which the town is paying with federal gas tax funding.

Ontario-based Canadian Ramp Company has been contracted to construct the park, which will consist of a mobile ramp that can be moved to different locations, including indoors.

It will initially be set up outside the Ray Persson Memorial Arena. Construction is expected to begin mid-August, when Canadian Ramp Company crews are scheduled to travel to Norman Wells.