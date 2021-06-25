Somba K’e Park in Yellowknife will be alive with festivities this Sunday as the NWT Literacy Council and Yellowknife Community of Dance host Multiculturalism Day celebrations.

Attendees will be able to participate in several activities such as yoga, drum-making, and Dene games, and can watch performances including Dene drumming, taiko drumming, and Tinikling – a traditional Filipino folk dance.

Various groups, including the Aboriginal Sports Circle, the Yellowknife Chinese Association, and the Black Advocacy Coalition up North, will have information booths at the park. Food and drinks will also be available to sample and purchase.

This marks the third year the Yellowknife Community of Dance has hosted Multiculturalism Day in the city.

President Louis Gaëtan told Cabin Radio the group sought to gather the various communities in Yellowknife and give them a space to showcase their culture.

“Historically in Yellowknife, what has happened is we have different communities in their corner doing little things,” he said. “We decided, no, why can’t we all do this together?”

A view of Frame Lake in Yellowknife from Somba K’e Park. Emily Blake/Cabin Radio

The NWT Literacy Council hopped on board to help with planning the event this year.

Stephanie van Pelt, integration advisor for the council, said it’s a chance for residents to get involved with their community and learn something new.

“It’s definitely about relationship-building,” she said. “There’s been a lot of people who have been working really hard on showcasing different parts of their culture on the day of the event … If it gets you involved and active in a new activity, then we’re in for it.”

Gaëtan added that while Yellowknife is a very multicultural city, “not everybody realizes that.”

“We’re trying to bring that to people, and these are the events that showcase and highlight that,” he said. “If you want to know about your neighbour that’s from Africa, from South America, from Europe, from Asia, here is your opportunity.”

A Facebook event created by the NWT Literacy Council includes a full schedule of events for Sunday. The free events will begin at 1pm and run until 4pm.

Attendees are encouraged to practice social distancing and masks are optional.