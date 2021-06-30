NWT Brewing Company takes over Folk on the Rocks beer deal

The NWT Brewing Company will supply beer at this year’s Folk on the Rocks music festival in Yellowknife, taking over from Calgary-based Big Rock Brewery.

NWT Brewing will switch its production from glass bottles to cans for its debut at one of the NWT’s biggest events, where ordinarily some 12,000 cans of beer are consumed over the course of the three-day festival weekend.

Mel Leonard, NWT Brewing’s marketing and communications manager, couldn’t say which of the company’s beers will be sold at the festival this year. He hinted that “an old favourite that hasn’t been around for a couple of years” will make a reappearance.

Leonard said festival beers – and new can designs – will be announced next week. One can was designed by a local artist.

“This is currently a one-year deal but both parties feel positive that there are more to come,” Folk on the Rocks executive director Carly McFadden told Cabin Radio.

NWT Brewing says its move to the production of beer cans means they could soon be available in the liquor stores of Yellowknife, Fort Smith, and Hay River. The company hopes the introduction of its cans to stores in Fort Simpson, Inuvik, and Norman Wells won’t be far behind.

Beer cans won’t replace glass bottles. Both will be sold in future.

“We’re excited for people to see the cans,” Leonard said. “We think people are going to be happy with the beer selection.”

Ollie Williams contributed reporting.