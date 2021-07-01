Firefighters called to Yellowknife Roman Catholic church

Firefighters attended a call at Yellowknife’s St Patrick Co-Cathedral overnight, though the extent of the emergency remains unclear.

Witnesses said no flames were visible but one resident reported seeing smoke for a time as fire crews arrived at the Catholic church shortly after midnight on Thursday.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The City of Yellowknife’s fire division, the NWT’s fire marshal, and RCMP have been approached for comment.

Though the nature of the incident and cause of the emergency were not immediately apparent, suspicious fires have been reported at both Catholic and Anglican churches across Canada since the recent discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

On Wednesday, the Lower Kootenay Band said 182 human remains had been found at a former residential school site in Cranbrook, BC.

Thursday has been repurposed by many NWT communities to focus on mourning the dead and remembering the impact of colonialism and residential schools rather than celebrating Canada Day.

“Destroying places of worship” is “not the way to go,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Wednesday.