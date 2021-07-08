GNWT lifts transaction limits at liquor stores in territory

The territorial government has scrapped the $200 transaction limits it imposed on NWT liquor stores at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The GNWT announced it had removed the limits effective immediately on Thursday. The restrictions were put in place on April 16 of last year in response to the pandemic “to combat overconsumption and bootlegging activities throughout the territory.”

According to the release, however, government analysis of the restrictions showed little had changed.

“A year after the imposition of these restrictions, we have determined that the restrictions have neither lead to a reduction in alcohol consumption nor bootlegging activities,” finance minister Caroline Wawzonek is quoted as saying.

Communities across the NWT pivoted their liquor laws last year as the pandemic dragged on. Some, such as Tuktoyaktuk, Aklavik, and Tulita, banned alcohol altogether.

The limit of six 375ml containers of spirits, otherwise known as mickeys, remain in place.

Residents struggling with alcohol or substance abuse can contact the NWT helpline at 1-800-661-0844.