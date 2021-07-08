RoseAnne Archibald elected as new national chief of AFN

RoseAnne Archibald of Taykwa Tagamou Nation in northeastern Ontario, will be the next national chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN).

Archibald beat out six other candidates to win the election, and secured the position after her final opponent, Reginald Bellerose, the chief of Muskowekwan First Nation in Saskatchewan, conceded on Thursday.

She is the first woman to hold the position, which represents more than 900,000 people living in 634 First Nation communities, according to AFN’s website.

According to her election candidate biography, Archibald is “a strength-based and heart-centred leader with 31 years of experiences in First Nations politics.”

She just completed a three-year term as the Ontario regional chief, where she was also the first woman to hold that position.

“RoseAnne is a third generation chief in her family whose leadership has been ground-breaking and historical for women and youth,” the biography reads.

“She was also the first woman and youngest deputy grand chief for Nishnawbe-Aski Nation, as well as the first female and youngest grand chief for Mushkegowuk Council.”

In 1990, Archibald was the first woman and youngest chief elected for the Taykwa Tagamou Nation at the age of 23.

She’s served as the chief of Taykwa Tagamou Nation twice and has completed two terms as the Nishnawbe-Aski Nation deputy grand chief, in addition to running a consulting business for nine years that provided advice to First Nations groups about negotiations and facilitation.

“RoseAnne has dedicated her adult life to serving and striving to create a better quality of life and future for First Nations people,” the biography continues.

“She represents a generational change, bringing diplomacy and encouraging unity in the First Nations political system, while breaking down barriers since the start of her political career.”

Outgoing national chief, Perry Bellegarde, decided not to run for re-election.