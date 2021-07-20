A heat warning has been issued for several communities in the Sahtu and Beaufort Delta regions of the NWT, including Inuvik, Aklavik, Fort McPherson, Tsiigehtchic, Fort Good Hope, and Norman Wells.

According to a notice from the NWT chief public health officer, temperatures are expected to reach near 29 C with overnight lows of 14 C beginning Tuesday and lasting through to Thursday.

Environment Canada issues heat warnings when high temperatures or humidity conditions pose an elevated risk of heat illness including heat stroke. The risks are higher for young children, older adults, pregnant people, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Signs of heat illness include swelling, rash, cramps, vomiting, fainting, extreme thirst, rapid breathing and decreased urination. Anyone feeling dizzy or disoriented due to the heat should seek medical attention.

The NWT chief public health officer is advising people in affected communities to wear loose-fitting light-weight clothing, stay hydrated, close windows and curtains during the hottest hours, use air conditions or fans, and schedule outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day. People and pets should also never be left inside a parked vehicle during high temperatures.